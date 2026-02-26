Camping World’s (CWH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Roth Mkm in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00. Roth Mkm’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 82.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CWH. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Camping World in a research report on Friday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Camping World from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Camping World in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Camping World in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Camping World from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

CWH stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.78. 2,080,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,724,002. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.59. The stock has a market cap of $897.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.08. Camping World has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Camping World had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. Research analysts predict that Camping World will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 34.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 911,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,393,000 after acquiring an additional 231,834 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in Camping World by 123.3% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,134,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,331 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 390,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 117,138 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 264.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 39,939 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,346,000 after buying an additional 76,441 shares during the last quarter. 52.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several sell?side firms remain constructive despite cuts to targets — KeyCorp lowered its price target to $12 but kept an "overweight" rating (implies upside from current levels).

Monness Crespi & Hardt trimmed its target to $15 but kept a "buy" rating, signaling continued analyst conviction in recovery potential (target implies significant upside).

Consensus view remains modestly favorable overall — brokerages' average recommendation is "Moderate Buy," indicating mixed but not uniformly pessimistic sentiment.

Company materials and the Q4 earnings call transcript are available for investors reviewing management's explanations and next?step plans.

Dividend suspension: management halted the dividend to further reduce debt — the announcement triggered a steep intraday selloff and regulatory/litigation interest.

Q4 earnings missed on the bottom line — EPS of ($0.73) vs. consensus ($0.63); revenue was roughly in line but down year?over?year, showing operating pressure.

Investor lawsuits/investigations: multiple law firms are soliciting clients after the share drop, increasing litigation risk and headline pressure.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc (NYSE: CWH) is a leading specialty retailer of recreational vehicles (“RVs”), RV parts and services, and outdoor lifestyle products. The company operates an extensive network of full-service RV dealerships, providing new and pre-owned RV sales alongside comprehensive maintenance, repair and warranty services. In addition to its dealership operations, Camping World offers a broad assortment of RV parts, accessories and gear through both its physical retail locations and e-commerce platform.

Beyond RV sales and service, Camping World’s offerings encompass outdoor cookware, apparel, camping and towing accessories under various proprietary and third-party brands.

