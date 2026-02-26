Long Pond Real Estate Select ETF (NYSEARCA:LPRE) Short Interest Up 215.4% in February

Long Pond Real Estate Select ETF (NYSEARCA:LPRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 130,524 shares, an increase of 215.4% from the January 29th total of 41,382 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,825 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 23,825 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Long Pond Real Estate Select ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Long Pond Real Estate Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Arrow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Long Pond Real Estate Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,014,000. Wind River Trust Co bought a new stake in Long Pond Real Estate Select ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,560,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Long Pond Real Estate Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,639,000. Finally, BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Long Pond Real Estate Select ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,992,000.

Long Pond Real Estate Select ETF Price Performance

Shares of Long Pond Real Estate Select ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $28.42. 10,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,911. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.50. Long Pond Real Estate Select ETF has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $28.58. The company has a market capitalization of $125.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.04.

About Long Pond Real Estate Select ETF

The Long Pond Real Estate Select ETF (LPRE) is an exchange-traded fund. LPRE was launched on Apr 4, 2025 and is issued by Long Pond.

