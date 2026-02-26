S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 30,496 shares, an increase of 201.5% from the January 29th total of 10,114 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,971 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,971 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.45% of S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:XYLG traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.63. 7,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.78. S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $29.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.98 and its 200-day moving average is $28.57.

S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1143 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%.

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (XYLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 Half BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 50% of each stock. XYLG was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

