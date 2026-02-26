Short Interest in Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Rises By 229.1%

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 29,183 shares, an increase of 229.1% from the January 29th total of 8,868 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,511 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,511 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Nedbank Group Trading Up 7.6%

Shares of OTCMKTS NDBKY traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.89. The company had a trading volume of 33,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,195. Nedbank Group has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $20.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.86.

Nedbank Group Company Profile

Nedbank Group (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) is a leading South African financial services provider headquartered in Sandton, Johannesburg. As one of the country’s “Big Four” banks, Nedbank offers a broad spectrum of banking and financial products to retail, business and corporate clients. Its core mission is to deliver innovative and sustainable financial solutions that support economic growth and meet the evolving needs of customers across various market segments.

The bank operates through several primary business units, including Retail and Business Banking, which serves individual consumers, small to medium-sized enterprises and commercial businesses; Corporate and Investment Banking, offering transactional banking, trade finance, corporate advisory and capital markets services; Wealth, Insurance and Asset Management, providing private banking, investment management, insurance solutions and trusts; and Treasury, which manages the group’s capital, liquidity and market risk exposures.

Nedbank’s footprint extends beyond South Africa into sub-Saharan Africa, with operations in over 30 countries through subsidiaries, branches and strategic partnerships.

