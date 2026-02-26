Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 5.93% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.11.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,644,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,787,662. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $10.02. The company has a market capitalization of $943.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $642.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Teladoc Health has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.450–0.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at -1.100–0.700 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Charles Divita III sold 17,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $130,762.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 201,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,904.68. The trade was a 7.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carlos Nueno sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $29,188.53. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,540.75. The trade was a 12.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 33,288 shares of company stock valued at $251,684 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 177.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 412.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,989 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 4,823 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Q4 results beat expectations — Teladoc reported revenue of $642.3M (above $635.3M consensus) and EPS of ($0.14), topping estimates. The beat reduces near?term earnings uncertainty and provides proof of stabilization after prior losses.

Conference call highlighted growth in Integrated Care and strategic repositioning of BetterHelp — management emphasized areas of improving unit economics and product focus that could drive margin recovery over time. Investors often reward visible operational progress even when near?term guidance is cautious.

Deeper metric readouts available — analysts and outlets (e.g., Zacks) are parsing subscriber, utilization and margin metrics to assess sustainability of the beat; these details will influence revisions to models but don't yet change the headline picture.

Forward guidance disappointed — Q1 2026 EPS guidance of -0.450 to -0.350 and FY 2026 EPS of -1.100 to -0.700 both sit below consensus; Q1 revenue guidance ($598M–$620M) is also below Street estimates. This increases near?term downside risk and keeps profitability recovery uncertain.

Analysts cut price targets — Wells Fargo and Stifel reduced targets from $8 to $6 and kept neutral/hold stances, signaling tempered expectations for upside and contributing to mixed sell?side sentiment.

Teladoc Health, Inc is a leading global provider of virtual healthcare services, offering on-demand medical consultations via phone, video, and mobile app platforms. The company connects patients with licensed physicians and specialists for non-emergency medical issues, mental health support, dermatology, and chronic condition management. By leveraging digital technologies and data analytics, Teladoc aims to enhance accessibility, reduce healthcare costs, and improve patient outcomes through personalized care plans and remote monitoring.

Teladoc’s service portfolio includes general medical visits, behavioral health sessions, expert medical services for complex cases, and wellness programs designed to support chronic disease management such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease.

