Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Given New $280.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $295.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.76% from the company’s previous close.

LOW has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $325.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.89.

Shares of LOW traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $264.75. 1,414,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,895,064. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.23. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $206.38 and a 52 week high of $293.06. The firm has a market cap of $148.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.97.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.05% and a negative return on equity of 55.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.17, for a total transaction of $4,701,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 231,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,341,500.31. This represents a 7.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $1,993,697,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 102.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,204,311 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,056,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122,622 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,555,565 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,580,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,343 shares during the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 7,814.9% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 1,490,369 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $359,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,539 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 207.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,058,086 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $517,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe’s also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

