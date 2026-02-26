LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Given New $12.00 Price Target at UBS Group

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 72.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research lowered LifeStance Health Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen raised LifeStance Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Shares of LFST traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.95. 6,496,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,536. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average is $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. LifeStance Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.57 and a beta of 1.12.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $382.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LifeStance Health Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Ann Varanakis sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 315,610 shares in the company, valued at $2,177,709. The trade was a 13.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Bessler sold 119,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $844,391.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,318,983 shares in the company, valued at $9,285,640.32. This represents a 8.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 270,086 shares of company stock worth $1,891,264 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in LifeStance Health Group by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,700,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,608,000 after buying an additional 3,086,506 shares during the period. Silversmith Partners I GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,842,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,906,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,704,000 after acquiring an additional 542,858 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,118,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,691 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in LifeStance Health Group by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,793,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) is a leading provider of outpatient mental health services in the United States. Headquartered in New York City, the company operates a growing network of clinics that deliver integrated, patient-centered psychological and psychiatric care. LifeStance’s mission is to expand access to high-quality mental health treatment by combining evidence-based therapy modalities with personalized treatment plans.

The company’s service offerings include individual, family, and group psychotherapy, psychiatric medication management, psychological assessment, and telehealth services.

