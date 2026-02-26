TD Cowen Has Lowered Expectations for Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY) Stock Price

Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.70% from the stock’s current price.
PSKY has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Paramount Skydance in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Paramount Skydance to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Benchmark raised their price target on Paramount Skydance from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Paramount Skydance in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Paramount Skydance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $13.92.
Paramount Skydance Stock Performance
Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $999.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $999.02. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Paramount Skydance had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 0.95%.
Institutional Trading of Paramount Skydance
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSKY. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Skydance in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Paramount Skydance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Skydance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Paramount Skydance during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Skydance in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Here are the key news stories impacting Paramount Skydance this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Warner Bros. Discovery said Paramount’s revised proposal could reasonably be expected to lead to a “Company Superior Proposal,” prompting renewed engagement and increasing PSKY’s chance of winning the WBD deal. Warner Bros says revised proposal from Paramount could be considered superior (Reuters)
- Positive Sentiment: Paramount has sweetened its offer (reported at $31/share) and made concessions to shore up financing certainty — moves that reduce deal execution risk and make the bid more credible. This deal upside is the main near?term positive catalyst for PSKY. Warner Bros. Discovery says it thinks Paramount’s new bid could be superior to Netflix’s offer (Business Insider)
- Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted streaming subscriber growth, higher streaming pricing and cost discipline as drivers for 2026 — a potential medium?term earnings tailwind if streaming momentum continues. Paramount Streaming Revenue Rises, but TV Segment Faces Headwinds (WSJ)
- Neutral Sentiment: Warner Bros. Discovery still recommends the Netflix transaction and the process remains fluid — WBD is evaluating offers and Netflix retains rights to respond, so the outcome remains uncertain and binary for PSKY. WBD press release on board determination (PR Newswire)
- Neutral Sentiment: Market and industry participants are watching reactions from Netflix, WBD shareholders and regulators — any counteroffer or regulatory concerns could rapidly change the trade. MarketBeat PSKY coverage
- Negative Sentiment: Paramount’s Q4 missed on key metrics and management issued soft Q1 guidance as traditional TV weakness more than offset streaming gains — a near?term earnings and revenue negative that pressures sentiment absent takeover upside. PSKY Misses Q4 Earnings Estimates, Provides Weak Q1 Guidance (Zacks)
- Negative Sentiment: Fourth?quarter results showed revenue roughly flat vs. year?ago with wider losses (diluted loss per share increased), highlighting integration and TV advertising headwinds that could weigh on near?term profitability. Paramount Revenue, Streaming Subscribers Inch Up In Q4, But Losses Widen On TV Slump (Deadline)
About Paramount Skydance
Paramount Skydance Media Group (Nasdaq: PSKY) is a media and entertainment company created through the proposed combination of Paramount Global’s filmed entertainment and streaming operations with Skydance Media, a privately held content studio. The combined business will encompass the development, production and distribution of feature films, television programming and digital content, drawing on a library of legacy Paramount Pictures franchises alongside Skydance’s blockbuster tentpoles and animation slate.
