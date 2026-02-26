TD Cowen Has Lowered Expectations for Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY) Stock Price

Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.70% from the stock’s current price.

PSKY has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Paramount Skydance in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Paramount Skydance to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Benchmark raised their price target on Paramount Skydance from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Paramount Skydance in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Paramount Skydance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $13.92.

Shares of PSKY stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.14. The company had a trading volume of 9,563,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,861,150. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -371.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.54. Paramount Skydance has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $20.86.

Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $999.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $999.02. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Paramount Skydance had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 0.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSKY. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Skydance in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Paramount Skydance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Skydance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Paramount Skydance during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Skydance in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Skydance Media Group (Nasdaq: PSKY) is a media and entertainment company created through the proposed combination of Paramount Global’s filmed entertainment and streaming operations with Skydance Media, a privately held content studio. The combined business will encompass the development, production and distribution of feature films, television programming and digital content, drawing on a library of legacy Paramount Pictures franchises alongside Skydance’s blockbuster tentpoles and animation slate.

