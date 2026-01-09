Schroders (LON:SDR) Receives “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Schroders (LON:SDR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 420 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SDR. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Schroders from GBX 435 to GBX 440 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 455 price target on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 386 to GBX 395 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 435 to GBX 430 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Schroders from GBX 400 to GBX 420 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schroders currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 413.86.

Shares of SDR traded up GBX 9 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 417.80. 1,065,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,351,717. Schroders has a one year low of GBX 283.40 and a one year high of GBX 428.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 393.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 386.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments. The firm launches and manages equity mutual funds and manages fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge for its clients. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe.

