Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) SVP Sells $144,585.00 in Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.17, for a total value of $144,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,819,935.70. This represents a 3.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $6.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $299.16. 3,773,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,077,473. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $259.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.01. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.65 and a 52-week high of $299.53. The company has a market cap of $146.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.04. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.84%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Truist Financial increased their price target on Analog Devices from $258.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $288.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 13,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 275,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company’s product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

