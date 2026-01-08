AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) CEO Sells $415,102.22 in Stock

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel Faga sold 9,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $415,102.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 466,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,056,761.57. This trade represents a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Daniel Faga also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

On Monday, January 5th, Daniel Faga sold 15,309 shares of AnaptysBio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $662,267.34.

AnaptysBio Price Performance

Shares of AnaptysBio stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,747,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,760. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.22. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $52.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 0.32.

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $1.58. The company had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 million. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 1,101.24% and a negative net margin of 49.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AnaptysBio declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, November 24th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on AnaptysBio from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ANAB

Institutional Trading of AnaptysBio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 4,852.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 839,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,719,000 after acquiring an additional 822,975 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 791,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,705,000 after purchasing an additional 305,950 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,100,000 after purchasing an additional 304,373 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 1,631.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 233,325 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 145.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 370,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,343,000 after purchasing an additional 219,648 shares in the last quarter.

About AnaptysBio

(Get Free Report)

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of therapeutic antibody product candidates in immunology and inflammation. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in San Diego, California, AnaptysBio leverages a proprietary somatic hypermutation platform to rapidly generate and refine human antibodies with optimized efficacy and safety profiles. The company’s technology is designed to accelerate target validation and candidate selection across a range of immune-mediated conditions.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple clinical-stage programs addressing dermatological and inflammatory disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.