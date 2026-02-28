MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Insider Sells $31,000.00 in Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) insider Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,705,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,968,586. The trade was a 0.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Steven Yi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 25th, Steven Yi sold 12,748 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $123,528.12.

On Thursday, February 19th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $29,160.00.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $28,640.00.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $31,960.00.

On Monday, February 9th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $34,960.00.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $35,760.00.

On Monday, February 2nd, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $82,560.00.

On Wednesday, January 28th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $84,560.00.

On Monday, January 26th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total value of $87,120.00.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $89,600.00.

MediaAlpha Stock Performance

NYSE:MAX opened at $9.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.39. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $13.92. The company has a market cap of $642.10 million, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.25. MediaAlpha had a negative return on equity of 132.73% and a net margin of 2.30%.The firm had revenue of $291.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business's revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MAX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on MediaAlpha from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on MediaAlpha from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on MediaAlpha from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediaAlpha

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 37.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in MediaAlpha by 519.1% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 162,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 136,459 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in MediaAlpha by 651.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 149,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 129,986 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. increased its position in MediaAlpha by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 21.1% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 26,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

About MediaAlpha



MediaAlpha, Inc is a technology company that operates a real-time digital marketplace for the distribution of insurance and adjacent services. The company’s platform connects buyers—consumers seeking insurance policies—to sellers, including insurance carriers and distribution partners, through programmatic bidding and data-driven pricing. By leveraging transaction-level data and proprietary auction mechanics, MediaAlpha enables carriers to acquire customers more efficiently and at scale.

The firm offers a suite of products that help clients optimize marketing spend and improve conversion rates.

