Red River Bancshares, Inc. (RRBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 9th

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a 66.7% increase from Red River Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Red River Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Red River Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 10.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Red River Bancshares to earn $5.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.9%.

Shares of RRBI opened at $88.70 on Friday. Red River Bancshares has a 12-month low of $46.33 and a 12-month high of $93.90. The company has a market cap of $583.65 million, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.53.

Red River Bancshares ( NASDAQ:RRBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.10. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $33.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.19 million. As a group, analysts predict that Red River Bancshares will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

RRBI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Red River Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Alexandria, Louisiana, operating through its principal subsidiary, Red River Bank. Established in 1998, the company provides a full range of commercial banking services designed to meet the needs of individuals, small to mid-size businesses, and nonprofit organizations. Red River Bank has built its reputation on personalized customer service and a commitment to supporting economic growth within its service area.

The company’s core offerings include commercial and industrial lending, real estate financing, consumer and residential mortgage loans, and deposit products such as checking, savings, money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

