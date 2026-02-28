Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $31.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.25 million. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 32.05% and a negative net margin of 78.95%.

Here are the key takeaways from Butterfly Network’s conference call:

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

Q4 revenue was a record $31.5M (+41% YoY) and the company reported its first quarter of positive operating cash flow, driven largely by upfront payments from the Midjourney agreement.

and the company reported its first quarter of positive operating cash flow, driven largely by upfront payments from the Midjourney agreement. Butterfly says Embedded is accelerating — it executed a $74M Midjourney contract (contributed $6.8M in Q4), reports ~8–9 embedded partners and a large pipeline, and expects potential future chip sales and revenue?share as partners commercialize.

(contributed $6.8M in Q4), reports ~8–9 embedded partners and a large pipeline, and expects potential future chip sales and revenue?share as partners commercialize. Profitability and liquidity improved (Q4 adjusted EBITDA loss narrowed to -$3.2M, FY cash use fell to $19.4M, year?end cash $154.5M) and 2026 revenue guidance is $117–121M (+20–24%), though the company still expects a full?year adjusted EBITDA loss of $21–25M.

International revenue declined (Q4 down 6% YoY) and sales mix showed a 79% drop in iQ+ units, highlighting U.S. concentration and exposure to timing, tariff and commercialization risks tied to large Embedded partners.

Butterfly Network Trading Down 19.0%

NYSE:BFLY opened at $3.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.78. The firm has a market cap of $955.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 2.27. Butterfly Network has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $5.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Butterfly Network news, Director Jonathan M. Rothberg sold 769,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $2,515,699.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,725,727 shares of company stock valued at $16,172,849. Insiders own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Butterfly Network during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Butterfly Network by 707.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 14,244 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Butterfly Network during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Butterfly Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Butterfly Network from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Loop Capital set a $5.00 price objective on Butterfly Network in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Butterfly Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Butterfly Network presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Butterfly Network

More Butterfly Network News

Here are the key news stories impacting Butterfly Network this week:

Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen raised its price target to $6.00 and reiterated a “buy” rating, signaling material upside vs. the current level and providing broker support for the stock. TD Cowen Raises PT to $6

TD Cowen raised its price target to $6.00 and reiterated a “buy” rating, signaling material upside vs. the current level and providing broker support for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations: revenue of $31.5M topped consensus and EPS loss was smaller than forecast, while commentary and press materials highlighted record revenue growth. These results underpin the revenue-outperformance narrative. Q4 Highlights

Q4 results beat expectations: revenue of $31.5M topped consensus and EPS loss was smaller than forecast, while commentary and press materials highlighted record revenue growth. These results underpin the revenue-outperformance narrative. Positive Sentiment: Management issued FY2026 revenue guidance ($117M–$121M) above Street consensus (~$108.5M), which is a key near-term growth guidepost for investors watching topline momentum.

Management issued FY2026 revenue guidance ($117M–$121M) above Street consensus (~$108.5M), which is a key near-term growth guidepost for investors watching topline momentum. Positive Sentiment: Unusually large options activity—over 10,000 call contracts bought—indicates speculative or institutional bullish positioning that could amplify upside on positive follow-through.

Unusually large options activity—over 10,000 call contracts bought—indicates speculative or institutional bullish positioning that could amplify upside on positive follow-through. Positive Sentiment: Industry/strategy write-ups emphasize Butterfly’s semiconductor-based ultrasound plus AI (Compass) as a long-term competitive differentiator if execution scales, supporting a multi-quarter growth thesis. Seeking Alpha: Ultrasound-On-Chip

Industry/strategy write-ups emphasize Butterfly’s semiconductor-based ultrasound plus AI (Compass) as a long-term competitive differentiator if execution scales, supporting a multi-quarter growth thesis. Neutral Sentiment: The full Q4 earnings call transcript and BusinessWire release provide more color on margin dynamics and product adoption; useful for confirming management cadence but not immediately market-moving on their own. Earnings Call Transcript Press Release

The full Q4 earnings call transcript and BusinessWire release provide more color on margin dynamics and product adoption; useful for confirming management cadence but not immediately market-moving on their own. Negative Sentiment: Zacks added BFLY to its Rank #5 (Strong Sell) list today, a clear near-term negative that can trigger selling pressure from algorithmic and momentum-driven funds. Zacks Rank #5

Zacks added BFLY to its Rank #5 (Strong Sell) list today, a clear near-term negative that can trigger selling pressure from algorithmic and momentum-driven funds. Negative Sentiment: Company remains unprofitable (large negative net margin and negative ROE), which keeps multiples constrained and makes the stock sensitive to any miss in profitability or guidance cadence. Q4 Loss / Margin Detail

About Butterfly Network

(Get Free Report)

Butterfly Network, Inc is a medical technology company focused on democratizing access to diagnostic imaging through its proprietary ultrasound-on-chip platform. The company’s flagship device, the Butterfly iQ, leverages semiconductor technology to deliver whole-body ultrasound imaging in a handheld form factor. This portable system connects to a compatible smart device, enabling point-of-care scanning across a variety of clinical settings.

Beyond its hardware offering, Butterfly Network provides a cloud-based software suite that supports image storage, analysis and remote collaboration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.