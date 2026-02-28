Fidelity Municipal Bond Opportunities ETF (FMUB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 26th

Fidelity Municipal Bond Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FMUB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.131 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th.

Fidelity Municipal Bond Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:FMUB opened at $51.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.99. Fidelity Municipal Bond Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.81 and a fifty-two week high of $53.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Municipal Bond Opportunities ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 983,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,034,000 after buying an additional 152,100 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Municipal Bond Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,550,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Municipal Bond Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,921,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Municipal Bond Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Municipal Bond Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000.

About Fidelity Municipal Bond Opportunities ETF

The Fidelity Municipal Bond Opportunities ETF seeks to provide a high current yield exempt from federal income tax, with growth of capital as a secondary objective. The ETF normally invests at least 80% of its assets in municipal securities whose interest is exempt from federal income tax.

