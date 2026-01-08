Paul Lizzul Sells 2,235 Shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Stock

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) insider Paul Lizzul sold 2,235 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $100,820.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 37,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,678.43. This trade represents a 5.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

AnaptysBio Price Performance

AnaptysBio stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.80. 1,747,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,760. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 0.32. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.47.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $1.58. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 49.94% and a negative return on equity of 1,101.24%. The firm had revenue of $76.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AnaptysBio announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 21st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biotechnology company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AnaptysBio from $51.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AnaptysBio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AnaptysBio

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 950.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 11,630.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 131,540.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of therapeutic antibody product candidates in immunology and inflammation. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in San Diego, California, AnaptysBio leverages a proprietary somatic hypermutation platform to rapidly generate and refine human antibodies with optimized efficacy and safety profiles. The company’s technology is designed to accelerate target validation and candidate selection across a range of immune-mediated conditions.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple clinical-stage programs addressing dermatological and inflammatory disorders.

