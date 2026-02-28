JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.35.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JELD. Barclays set a $2.50 price objective on JELD-WEN in a research report on Monday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on JELD-WEN from $3.75 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Monday, December 29th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 238.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 264.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD opened at $1.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $168.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.74. JELD-WEN has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $6.98.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $801.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.20 million. JELD-WEN had a negative net margin of 18.96% and a negative return on equity of 29.63%. Equities analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN is a global manufacturer of windows and doors and related building products, serving both residential and commercial markets. The company’s portfolio includes wood, vinyl and aluminum windows; interior wood doors; and exterior doors crafted from steel, fiberglass and composite materials. JELD-WEN’s products are designed for new construction and remodeling applications, with an emphasis on quality, durability and energy efficiency.

Founded in 1960 in Klamath Falls, Oregon, JELD-WEN has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish a manufacturing footprint in North America, Europe and Australasia.

