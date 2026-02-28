Inv Vk Pa Valu (NYSE:VPV) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Inv Vk Pa Valu (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.67 and traded as high as $10.83. Inv Vk Pa Valu shares last traded at $10.8150, with a volume of 48,051 shares changing hands.

Inv Vk Pa Valu Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.47.

Inv Vk Pa Valu Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.4%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inv Vk Pa Valu

About Inv Vk Pa Valu

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPV. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Inv Vk Pa Valu by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 120,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 46,991 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Inv Vk Pa Valu by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 9,017 shares during the last quarter. North Ground Capital boosted its holdings in Inv Vk Pa Valu by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. North Ground Capital now owns 93,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 9,790 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Inv Vk Pa Valu by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 11,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Inv Vk Pa Valu by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 13,519 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade Pennsylvania municipal securities which include municipal bonds, municipal notes, municipal commercial paper, and lease obligations.

