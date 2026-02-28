Inv Vk Pa Valu (NYSE:VPV) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Inv Vk Pa Valu (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.67 and traded as high as $10.83. Inv Vk Pa Valu shares last traded at $10.8150, with a volume of 48,051 shares changing hands.
Inv Vk Pa Valu Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.47.
Inv Vk Pa Valu Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.4%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inv Vk Pa Valu
About Inv Vk Pa Valu
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade Pennsylvania municipal securities which include municipal bonds, municipal notes, municipal commercial paper, and lease obligations.
