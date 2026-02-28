Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Short Interest Up 121.8% in February

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 882,737 shares, a growth of 121.8% from the January 29th total of 398,057 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 763 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,156.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 763 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,156.9 days.

Babcock International Group Stock Down 7.1%

OTCMKTS BCKIF opened at $17.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.69. Babcock International Group has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $21.05.

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) is a British multinational engineering support services company that specializes in the management of complex assets for defense, emergency services, civil nuclear and other critical infrastructure sectors. Leveraging decades of technical expertise, the company offers integrated lifecycle solutions encompassing design, maintenance, training, consultancy and software-enabled asset management. Its approach combines on-site engineering teams, advanced diagnostic tools and bespoke logistics support to ensure operational readiness and safety for mission-critical systems.

In the defense arena, Babcock delivers comprehensive support to naval fleets, air forces and land units, providing submarine refits, surface ship maintenance, aviation overhaul and munitions handling.

