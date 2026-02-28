Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Short Interest Up 64.8% in February

Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 34,003 shares, a growth of 64.8% from the January 29th total of 20,631 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,666 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,666 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Anaergia Stock Up 7.0%

OTCMKTS ANRGF opened at $1.63 on Friday. Anaergia has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $4.28. The firm has a market cap of $45.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.74.

Anaergia Company Profile

Anaergia Inc (OTCMKTS: ANRGF) is a Canadian-based provider of advanced waste-to-value and resource recovery solutions. Headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, the company specializes in the design, engineering, procurement and construction of integrated systems that convert organic waste and wastewater feedstocks into renewable energy, bio-fertilizers, recycled water and other high-value byproducts. Leveraging proprietary technologies in anaerobic digestion, thermal hydrolysis, membrane filtration and nutrient recovery, Anaergia’s offerings enable municipal and industrial clients to reduce their environmental footprint while generating sustainable revenue streams.

Since its founding in 2008 under the name Davis Clean Tech and subsequent rebranding as Anaergia, the company has expanded its global footprint with projects across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

