Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 466.75 and traded as low as GBX 465. Jersey Electricity shares last traded at GBX 480, with a volume of 5,492 shares.

Jersey Electricity Stock Up 3.2%

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 466.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 468.65. The company has a market cap of £147.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Get Jersey Electricity alerts:

Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The company reported GBX 35.90 EPS for the quarter. Jersey Electricity had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 4.58%. Equities analysts predict that Jersey Electricity plc will post 29.6610169 EPS for the current year.

About Jersey Electricity

Jersey Electricity plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Jersey. The company provides energy solutions for domestic and commercial customers looking to switch from fossil-fuel-based energy to clean and low-carbon electricity; and electric heating and hot water, electric transport, outdoor and indoor lighting, electric commercial kitchens, air conditioning, renewable energy, and CosyCare maintenance solutions. It also offers consulting services, including mechanical, electrical, and public health services for construction projects, businesses, and buildings; maintains and sells refrigeration and catering equipment; and operates and leases Powerhouse retail park to retailers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jersey Electricity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jersey Electricity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.