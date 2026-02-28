Atos Origin (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Atos Origin (OTCMKTS:AEXAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,316 shares, an increase of 64.5% from the January 29th total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 63 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 63 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.9 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Atos Origin Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AEXAF opened at $62.00 on Friday. Atos Origin has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $66.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.17.

Atos Origin Company Profile

Atos Origin (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) is a global information technology services company headquartered in Bezons, France. Formed in 2000 through the merger of Atos (a Schlumberger spun-off IT business) and Origin, the company delivers consulting, systems integration, managed services and transactional services to both private- and public-sector clients. Its offerings span digital transformation, cloud computing, big data analytics, cybersecurity, and high-performance computing, with specialised expertise in areas such as SAP implementation, network operations, and digital workplace solutions.

The company’s main business activities are organised into infrastructure and data management, application development and maintenance, business and platform solutions, and transactional services.

