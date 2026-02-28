Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 902.49 and traded as high as GBX 936. Henderson Smaller Companies shares last traded at GBX 925, with a volume of 119,902 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 902.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 871.40. The stock has a market cap of £535.32 million, a PE ratio of 79.54 and a beta of 1.27.

Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported GBX 12.59 EPS for the quarter. Henderson Smaller Companies had a net margin of 93.00% and a return on equity of 13.76%.

The Company’s investment objective is to maximize shareholders’ total returns by investing mainly in smaller companies that are quoted in the United Kingdom. The Company is engaged in investing in shares and securities.

