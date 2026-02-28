Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VTS shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vitesse Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Vitesse Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th.

In other news, President Brian Cree sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $28,353.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 464,225 shares in the company, valued at $9,140,590.25. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Michael Sabol sold 4,497 shares of Vitesse Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $90,569.58. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 64,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,367.96. The trade was a 6.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold a total of 341,808 shares of company stock worth $6,758,540 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vitesse Energy during the third quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Vitesse Energy by 138.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vitesse Energy by 203.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Vitesse Energy during the first quarter worth about $54,000. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vitesse Energy stock opened at $19.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Vitesse Energy has a twelve month low of $18.84 and a twelve month high of $27.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.64 million, a PE ratio of 38.62 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.1%. Vitesse Energy’s payout ratio is presently 450.00%.

Vitesse Energy (NYSE: VTS) is an independent exploration and production company primarily focused on onshore oil and gas assets in the United States. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the company identifies, acquires and develops low-decline, shallow to intermediate depth vertical wells, targeting predictable production profiles and stable cash flows. Vitesse leverages a lean operational model to optimize well performance and reduce unit operating costs across its asset base.

The company’s core operations are concentrated in the Arkoma Basin of eastern Oklahoma and the Ark-La-Tex region, where it holds acreage positions in multiple formations.

