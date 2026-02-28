Invesco QQQ $QQQ Holdings Boosted by Compass Capital Corp MA ADV

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.8% of Compass Capital Corp MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navigoe LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 78.9% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $607.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $616.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $606.29. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $637.01.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.7941 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

