Invesco QQQ $QQQ Holdings Boosted by Compass Capital Corp MA ADV

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.8% of Compass Capital Corp MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navigoe LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 78.9% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Invesco QQQ Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $607.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $616.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $606.29. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $637.01.
Key Stories Impacting Invesco QQQ
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: 24/7 Wall St. argues QQQ still belongs in a total?return portfolio despite a low dividend, reminding investors QQQ is bought for growth exposure to big tech and AI leaders — a structural positive for long?term demand. QQQ Pays Nothing, But Still Fits Into a 2026 Portfolio Built for Total Return
- Positive Sentiment: An article arguing Nvidia countered a bearish call signals that outsized gains or upside surprises from mega?caps (NVIDIA in particular) can lift QQQ given its concentration in a few names. Positive catalyst if large caps keep beating expectations. Did Nvidia Just Prove Citrini Wrong?
- Positive Sentiment: Some strategists view the recent uptick in hedging as a contrarian buy signal — if downside protection activity signals capitulation, it can precede rebounds that disproportionately help growth?heavy QQQ. Stock Investors Are Hedging a Drop. Strategists See a Buy Signal
- Neutral Sentiment: “The 4 Phases Of AI” notes strong AI?driven earnings but a still?fragile market — good for underlying fundamentals but not enough to prevent short?term volatility in QQQ. The 4 Phases Of AI: Strong Earnings, Weak Markets
- Neutral Sentiment: ETF updates and economic commentary (TipRanks, Seeking Alpha macro pieces) provide mixed signals on growth vs. inflation — useful context but not an immediate directional driver for QQQ beyond market mood. Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) Daily Update, 2/26/2026
- Negative Sentiment: Several commentary pieces warn of a tech “fakeout,” rising pessimism, and signs of an irrational market — headlines that amplify selling pressure in Nasdaq?heavy ETFs like QQQ. Nasdaq And U.S. Index Outlook: Stock Markets Tumble; The Great Tech Fakeout
- Negative Sentiment: Rotation into defense and healthcare (articles urging defensive positioning and XLV) suggests funds are shifting away from growth?and?AI exposures, pressuring QQQ flows and sentiment. Why It’s Time To Think About Defense
- Negative Sentiment: Concentration risk and warnings that Nvidia/the bull market may have “run out of steam” heighten downside risk for QQQ because a few names drive its returns. This Bull Market And Nvidia Have Run Out Of Steam; Bear Market Ahead?
- Negative Sentiment: Macro pieces (PCE, unemployment) argue the Fed may be misstepping — sticky rate concerns add to risk?off moves that weigh on growth stocks and QQQ. New PCE And Unemployment Data Show The Fed Is On The Wrong Path
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
