DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 10,550 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 134,348 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $27,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,155 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at $75,412,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,364,442 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $277,828,000 after buying an additional 8,344 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 240.1% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 11,732 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 8,282 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,248.9% during the 3rd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 10,899 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James J. Goetz sold 12,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.33, for a total transaction of $2,441,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 75,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,685,690.72. This trade represents a 14.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.81, for a total transaction of $147,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 46,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,502,184.05. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 260,542 shares of company stock worth $49,910,995. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $212.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $157.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.62.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW opened at $148.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.75. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $139.57 and a one year high of $223.61.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The network technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 12.96%.The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.650-3.700 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company’s product portfolio includes next?generation firewalls as a core on?premises capability, alongside cloud?delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

Featured Stories

