Egerton Capital UK LLP Purchases New Position in Lamar Advertising Company $LAMR

Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 723,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $88,615,000. Lamar Advertising accounts for 0.9% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 27.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,344,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,577,000 after acquiring an additional 510,025 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,475,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,152,000 after buying an additional 816,217 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,299,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the second quarter worth $141,931,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,162,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,077,000 after purchasing an additional 52,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LAMR. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. UBS Group set a $150.00 price objective on Lamar Advertising in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 target price on Lamar Advertising in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.80.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $137.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12-month low of $99.84 and a 12-month high of $138.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.23.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.68). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 58.58% and a net margin of 25.91%.The business had revenue of $595.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.70 million. Lamar Advertising has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.720-5.830 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.45%.

Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ: LAMR) is one of North America’s largest outdoor advertising firms, specializing in out-of-home media solutions. Since its founding in 1902, the company has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to offer a broad portfolio of advertising products. Its core business centers on billboard advertising, encompassing traditional static billboards and a rapidly expanding network of digital displays. These assets enable advertisers to reach consumers with high-impact messaging along highways, in urban centers, and at high-traffic intersections.

In addition to highway billboards, Lamar offers a variety of supplemental out-of-home formats, including transit advertising on buses and shelters, and logo signage at travel plazas and gas stations.

