MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director Geoffrey Ribar Sells 2,244 Shares of Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) Director Geoffrey Ribar sold 2,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.59, for a total value of $569,055.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,400,641.90. This represents a 14.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

MTSI opened at $248.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 116.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.34. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.00 and a 1 year high of $256.12.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $271.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.090 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM’s offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company’s solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

Featured Stories

