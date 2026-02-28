Egerton Capital UK LLP Has $518.66 Million Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 223.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,312,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,671,548 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific comprises about 5.5% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Egerton Capital UK LLP’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $518,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.5% during the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 17,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,297,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 71.8% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 281,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,471,000 after buying an additional 117,637 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 397.1% in the third quarter. Allianz SE now owns 13,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments Management Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.3% during the third quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 42,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $76.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.65. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52-week low of $72.69 and a 52-week high of $109.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $113.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.67.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. Analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

BSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.36.

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $1,758,135.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,580. This trade represents a 42.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $15,042,634.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,411,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,983,105.15. This represents a 10.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

