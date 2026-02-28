Egerton Capital UK LLP Has $518.66 Million Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 223.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,312,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,671,548 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific comprises about 5.5% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Egerton Capital UK LLP’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $518,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.5% during the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 17,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,297,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 71.8% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 281,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,471,000 after buying an additional 117,637 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 397.1% in the third quarter. Allianz SE now owns 13,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments Management Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.3% during the third quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 42,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.
Boston Scientific Trading Up 1.2%
Boston Scientific stock opened at $76.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.65. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52-week low of $72.69 and a 52-week high of $109.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $113.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.67.
Trending Headlines about Boston Scientific
Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Street sentiment and recent analyst commentary lean favorable after the company’s quarterly results and guidance; the board added Cathy Smith and Christophe Weber, which investors view as governance/strategic strengthening. What Does the Street Think About Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX)?
- Positive Sentiment: Boston Scientific arranged multiple credit facilities totaling roughly $11 billion, boosting liquidity and providing financial flexibility for M&A, R&D, or share-repurchase plans — a constructive sign for risk management and capital strategy. Boston Scientific enters into multiple credit facilities totaling $11B
- Positive Sentiment: Management promoted an internal candidate to president of Vascular Therapies, signaling leadership continuity and succession depth in a key growth division. Boston Scientific promotes new president of Vascular Therapies from within
- Neutral Sentiment: Market coverage notes BSX is “trending” and trading up relative to the broader market on the session, driven partly by investor interest after earnings — useful for short-term flows but not a fundamental change. Boston Scientific (BSX) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note
- Neutral Sentiment: Commentary points out BSX has trailed the Dow over recent periods despite analyst optimism — flags for investors focused on relative performance and timing for rotation into healthcare. Is Boston Scientific Stock Underperforming the Dow?
- Negative Sentiment: FDA-linked reporting: Boston Scientific halted use of certain AXIOS stent delivery devices after deployment issues associated with 167 injuries and three deaths — a material product-safety concern that can affect revenue, litigation exposure and reputation in the short-to-medium term. Boston Scientific Halts Use Of Select Stent Delivery Devices After Patient Deaths
- Negative Sentiment: An investor law firm (Pomerantz) has opened an investigation into claims on behalf of BSX investors, increasing legal risk and potential headline volatility. INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Boston Scientific Corporation – BSX
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.36.
View Our Latest Analysis on BSX
Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific
In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $1,758,135.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,580. This trade represents a 42.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $15,042,634.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,411,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,983,105.15. This represents a 10.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Boston Scientific Profile
Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.
Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Boston Scientific
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
- The Biggest IPO Ever… Open to Everyday Folks
- Read this or regret it forever
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.