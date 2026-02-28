Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $22,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 30,685.3% during the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 150,330,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,690,014,000 after acquiring an additional 149,842,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,330,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,798,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,779 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,530,622,000. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,303,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,994,480,000 after purchasing an additional 209,074 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,862,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,861,776,000 after purchasing an additional 666,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $338.77 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $344.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $339.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

