Global Business Travel Group, Inc. $GBTG Shares Acquired by PB Investment Partners L.P.

PB Investment Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 930,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,623 shares during the period. Global Business Travel Group makes up approximately 5.1% of PB Investment Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. PB Investment Partners L.P.’s holdings in Global Business Travel Group were worth $7,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Business Travel Group by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 64,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 40,328 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Global Business Travel Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 74,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global Business Travel Group by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 736,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after buying an additional 294,527 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 262.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 32,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 16,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GBTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Global Business Travel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Evercore increased their price target on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of Global Business Travel Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Global Business Travel Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Business Travel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Global Business Travel Group Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE GBTG opened at $5.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.51. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $8.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.75 and a beta of 0.73.

Global Business Travel Group Profile

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE: GBTG), formerly known as American Express Global Business Travel, is a provider of end-to-end corporate travel management solutions. The company helps organizations plan, book and manage business travel, meetings and events through an integrated suite of services. Its offerings include traveller support, expense management, virtual and in-person meeting services, data analytics and duty-of-care solutions tailored to enterprise customers.

Operating under a global network of offices and digital platforms, Global Business Travel Group serves clients across the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific.

