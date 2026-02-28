Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Acquired by Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 411,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,137 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 1.2% of Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $66,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 21,516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 177,925.0% during the 3rd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 14,242 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,234 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Allianz SE increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz SE now owns 106,201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,182,000 after purchasing an additional 26,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance
AMD stock opened at $200.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.99. The firm has a market cap of $326.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.55, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.85. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $267.08.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial set a $283.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.53.
Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices
Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Huge Meta GPU commitment gives AMD a meaningful multi?year revenue opportunity (reported as up to $100B potential, tied to a 6GW buildout and performance warrants) — this deal underpins the recent rally and longer?term AI exposure. Meta strikes up to $100B AMD chip deal as it chases ‘personal superintelligence’
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street responded with upgraded price targets and reiterated Buy ratings (examples: Mizuho, Goldman Sachs, Benchmark), supporting upside expectations even as volatility persists. Mizuho Increases Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $280.00
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic partnership with Nutanix (and a related AMD investment) expands AMD’s enterprise AI ecosystem and could accelerate customer deployments of AMD CPUs/GPUs in data?center stacks. AMD and Nutanix Announce Strategic Partnership to Build Open AI Infrastructure Platform
- Neutral Sentiment: Smaller ecosystem news (e.g., Avalon GloboCare accepted into AMD’s AI developer program) highlights partner demand but has limited direct financial impact on AMD today. Avalon subsidiary accepted into AMD AI developer program
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage and commentaries are active (TipRanks, MarketBeat, Seeking Alpha pieces) — consensus remains bullish longer?term but views on timing and valuation vary, keeping near?term trading choppy. Where Do Analysts Stand on AMD Stock?
- Negative Sentiment: Sector volatility after Nvidia’s earnings and investor skepticism about major AI customers’ near?term spend (notably questions around OpenAI) pressured chip peers including AMD — profit?taking followed the earlier premarket surge. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Fell as Investors Doubt OpenAI’s Spending Plans Amid Revenue Concerns
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts and industry pieces also note execution and capacity limits for hyperscalers (and questions about Meta’s in?house plans), which could temper how quickly large GPU commitments translate into revenue. Meta’s Chip Dreams Face Hard Limits
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $572,453.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,876.78. The trade was a 12.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $26,795,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,152,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,764,755.36. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 271,892 shares of company stock valued at $58,476,908 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.
Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.
