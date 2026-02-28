Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Acquired by Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 411,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,137 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 1.2% of Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $66,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 21,516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 177,925.0% during the 3rd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 14,242 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,234 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Allianz SE increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz SE now owns 106,201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,182,000 after purchasing an additional 26,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock opened at $200.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.99. The firm has a market cap of $326.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.55, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.85. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $267.08.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial set a $283.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.53.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $572,453.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,876.78. The trade was a 12.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $26,795,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,152,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,764,755.36. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 271,892 shares of company stock valued at $58,476,908 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

