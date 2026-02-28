Artivion (NYSE:AORT) SVP Sells $115,739.61 in Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) SVP Jean Holloway sold 3,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $115,739.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 153,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,784,010.89. This trade represents a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AORT opened at $38.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.58 and a beta of 1.59. Artivion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $48.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.02.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Artivion had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.21%.The company had revenue of $118.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.42 million. Artivion’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AORT. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Artivion by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 16,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Artivion by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 5,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Artivion by 1.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Artivion by 6.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Artivion by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AORT shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Artivion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Artivion from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on shares of Artivion from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Artivion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.97.

Artivion, Inc (NYSE: AORT) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets implantable tissue products and surgical devices for cardiac and vascular surgery. The company’s portfolio includes biologic implants derived from human and animal tissue, such as allografts and xenografts, as well as synthetic scaffolds and surgical adhesives. These products are designed to repair, reinforce or replace damaged cardiovascular and thoracic tissues during procedures such as aortic repair, heart valve surgery and vascular reconstruction.

Originally founded in 1984 under the name CryoLife, the company rebranded as Artivion in early 2022 to reflect its broader mission in cardiovascular innovation.

