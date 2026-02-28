Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF $ONEQ Shares Sold by Madison Wealth Partners Inc

Madison Wealth Partners Inc cut its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 236,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,812 shares during the quarter. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $21,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ONEQ. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 463.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ ONEQ opened at $89.22 on Friday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a twelve month low of $58.12 and a twelve month high of $94.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th were given a $0.147 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks. The Fund uses statistical sampling techniques that take into account such factors as capitalization, industry exposures, dividend yield, price/earnings (P/E) ratio, price/book (P/B) ratio, and earnings growth to create a portfolio of securities listed in the index that have a similar investment profile to the entire the Index.

Featured Stories

