Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $82.33 and last traded at $82.26, with a volume of 7038630 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.46.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.2%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.74. The firm has a market cap of $60.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,091,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,185,000 after buying an additional 9,126,417 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,042,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866,945 shares during the period. Valpey Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7,182.6% in the 4th quarter. Valpey Financial Services LLC now owns 5,519,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443,635 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14,241.4% during the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,976,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,934,000 after buying an additional 2,955,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 111.3% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,947,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,147,000 after buying an additional 1,552,813 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide. The Fund invests in a diversified sampling of stocks in the Index that approximates the Index’s key risk factors and characteristics.

