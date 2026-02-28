O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 438,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,687 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $47,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,404.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,834,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,105,396,000 after buying an additional 73,596,571 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,424.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,179,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,351,014,000 after acquiring an additional 34,740,553 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,443.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,679,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,130,866,000 after purchasing an additional 22,144,563 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,317.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,651,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,590,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,406,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $974,515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Truist Financial set a $107.00 price target on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $108.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $109.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $93.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.51. The company has a market capitalization of $79.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.62. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.55 and a 12-month high of $108.71.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 239.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do?it?yourself (DIY) customers. The company’s product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O’Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

