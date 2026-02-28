Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $45.11 Million Stake in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 535,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Newmont were worth $45,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 327.8% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 1,648.3% during the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new stake in Newmont during the second quarter worth $31,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Newmont from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $114.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Macquarie Infrastructure lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.15.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $192,108.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 32,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,003.24. This represents a 5.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $130.03 on Friday. Newmont Corporation has a 1 year low of $41.23 and a 1 year high of $134.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $141.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.97.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.71. Newmont had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.65%.

Newmont News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded NEM from “market perform” to “outperform” and raised its price target to $157 (from $121), signaling analyst confidence and implying roughly 20% upside versus recent levels. Bernstein Upgrade

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded NEM from “market perform” to “outperform” and raised its price target to $157 (from $121), signaling analyst confidence and implying roughly 20% upside versus recent levels. Positive Sentiment: Newmont posted strong Q4 results: adjusted EPS $2.52 vs. $1.81 consensus and revenue ~$6.82B vs. $6.18B expected; management cited higher realized gold prices and effective cost control, and Forbes reports roughly $2.8B of free cash flow in Q4—supporting buybacks, dividend capacity, or further portfolio actions. Newmont Ends 2025 Strong — 2026 In Focus

Newmont posted strong Q4 results: adjusted EPS $2.52 vs. $1.81 consensus and revenue ~$6.82B vs. $6.18B expected; management cited higher realized gold prices and effective cost control, and Forbes reports roughly $2.8B of free cash flow in Q4—supporting buybacks, dividend capacity, or further portfolio actions. Positive Sentiment: Market reaction: coverage notes NEM gained (~+2.1% on the cited session) as investors priced in the earnings beat and brighter outlook. Why the Market Dipped But Newmont Gained

Market reaction: coverage notes NEM gained (~+2.1% on the cited session) as investors priced in the earnings beat and brighter outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Longer-form investor commentary explores whether to buy NEM today—arguments center on its stronger portfolio of Tier?1 assets and cash generation versus valuation and exposure to gold price moves. Should You Invest $1,000 in Newmont?

Longer-form investor commentary explores whether to buy NEM today—arguments center on its stronger portfolio of Tier?1 assets and cash generation versus valuation and exposure to gold price moves. Neutral Sentiment: Company profile and personnel/resources page (reference material). Newmont Company Page

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company’s core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long?lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.