Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLH

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 150,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,715 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $15,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 776.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $105.00 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.74 and a 52-week high of $106.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.67.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
