Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF $VGLT

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 725,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,739 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF were worth $41,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 11,241 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $255,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,341,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 24.1% in the third quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 410,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,335,000 after buying an additional 79,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.5%

VGLT opened at $57.84 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $53.17 and a one year high of $59.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.55.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.2145 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Long Government Float Adjusted Index (the Index). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected bonds) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, with maturities greater than 10 years.

