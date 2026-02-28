Head to Head Survey: Synergy CHC (NASDAQ:SNYR) & Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY)

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) and Synergy CHC (NASDAQ:SNYR – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Warby Parker and Synergy CHC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Warby Parker 0.19% 2.23% 1.15% Synergy CHC 7.77% -19.51% 14.25%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Warby Parker and Synergy CHC”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Warby Parker $850.58 million 3.11 -$20.39 million $0.02 1,252.90 Synergy CHC $34.83 million 0.45 $2.12 million $0.29 4.83

Synergy CHC has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Warby Parker. Synergy CHC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Warby Parker, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Warby Parker and Synergy CHC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Warby Parker 0 5 11 0 2.69 Synergy CHC 0 1 2 0 2.67

Warby Parker currently has a consensus price target of $27.83, indicating a potential upside of 11.08%. Synergy CHC has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 328.57%. Given Synergy CHC’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Synergy CHC is more favorable than Warby Parker.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.2% of Warby Parker shares are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of Warby Parker shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.6% of Synergy CHC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Warby Parker has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synergy CHC has a beta of 3.48, meaning that its share price is 248% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc. provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps. In addition, the company offers eye exams and vision tests. Warby Parker Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Synergy CHC

Synergy CHC Corp. engages in the marketing and distribution of branded health and wellness products. The company was founded on December 29, 2010 and is headquartered in Westbrook, ME.

