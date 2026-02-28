Analysts Set Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) PT at $12.07

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.0714.

DOMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson set a $10.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Domo in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Domo from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Citizens Jmp reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Domo by 17.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Domo during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 31,740 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Domo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Domo by 707.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the period. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Domo stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $150.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average of $10.94. Domo has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $18.49.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $79.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.03 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Domo has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.110–0.070 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at -0.050–0.010 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Domo will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domo, Inc (NASDAQ: DOMO) is a cloud-based software company that specializes in business intelligence and data analytics. The company’s flagship product, the Domo Business Cloud, provides organizations with an end-to-end platform to integrate, visualize and analyze data from a wide array of sources. By unifying disparate data feeds into interactive dashboards and custom applications, Domo enables real-time insights that inform decision-making across all levels of an enterprise.

Founded in 2010 by Josh James, Domo is headquartered in American Fork, Utah, and operates offices across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

