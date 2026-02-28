Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.32 and traded as low as $6.05. Cheetah Mobile shares last traded at $6.0750, with a volume of 16,635 shares trading hands.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cheetah Mobile in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The stock has a market cap of $184.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average is $6.86.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheetah Mobile during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 852.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 26,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile internet company primarily focused on developing and distributing utility and entertainment applications for smartphones and tablets. Its portfolio includes well-known security and optimization products such as Clean Master, Security Master and Battery Doctor, alongside consumer-oriented offerings in mobile gaming and content discovery. The company’s software solutions are designed to enhance device performance, improve privacy protection and deliver engaging digital experiences for end users.

Founded as the mobile internet division of Kingsoft in 2010, Cheetah Mobile spun off as an independent, publicly traded company in late 2014.

