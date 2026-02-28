Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Short Interest Update

Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,373 shares, a drop of 70.7% from the January 29th total of 4,679 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 312,216 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 312,216 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMADY opened at $62.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.94 and its 200-day moving average is $74.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Amadeus IT Group has a 1-year low of $54.75 and a 1-year high of $85.89.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Amadeus IT Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Santander raised shares of Amadeus IT Group to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Amadeus IT Group is a global travel-technology company that develops and supplies software and IT services for the travel and tourism industry. Founded in the late 1980s as a technology venture by a group of European airlines, Amadeus has evolved into an integrated provider of distribution, passenger service systems and operations software used across the travel value chain. The company’s platforms support booking, ticketing, departure control, inventory and other core travel transaction functions for industry participants.

Amadeus’s product offering spans a global distribution system used by travel agencies and online travel sellers, airline passenger service systems (notably the Altéa suite), airport operations and departure control solutions, as well as software for hotels, rail operators and car rental companies.

