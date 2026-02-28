Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.33 and traded as low as $4.9940. Galaxy Entertainment Group shares last traded at $5.4860, with a volume of 10,907 shares changing hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Galaxy Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Galaxy Entertainment Group has an average rating of “Buy”.

Galaxy Entertainment Group is a Hong Kong–incorporated investment holding company with core operations in the gaming and hospitality industry. The company develops and operates integrated resort complexes in the Macau Special Administrative Region, offering casino gaming, luxury hotel accommodations, retail, dining, entertainment and convention facilities under one roof.

Its flagship property, Galaxy Macau on the Cotai Strip, encompasses multiple phases of development, combining mass-market gaming areas, VIP gaming salons, branded hotels such as Banyan Tree and The Ritz-Carlton, and a variety of food and beverage outlets.

