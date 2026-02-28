United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.54 and traded as low as $6.53. United-Guardian shares last traded at $6.72, with a volume of 3,154 shares.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of United-Guardian in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United-Guardian has an average rating of “Sell”.

United-Guardian Trading Up 1.8%

United-Guardian Announces Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.97.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 713.0%. United-Guardian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.28%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UG. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 1.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 159,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. bought a new stake in United-Guardian during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United-Guardian during the 3rd quarter worth $424,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

United-Guardian, Inc, headquartered in Hauppauge, New York, develops and supplies specialty ingredients and finished products for the personal care, cosmetic and esthetic markets. Its Specialty Ingredients segment offers antimicrobial preservatives, conditioning polymers, emulsifiers, UV filters and other functional actives that are incorporated into lotions, creams, shampoos and professional esthetic formulations.

The company’s Finished Products segment markets a range of skin and hair care items under the Guardian brand, providing private-label and contract manufacturing services to spas, salons and dermatology clinics.

