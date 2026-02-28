SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

SCI Engineered Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.53 and traded as low as $4.85. SCI Engineered Materials shares last traded at $4.96, with a volume of 2,615 shares changing hands.

SCI Engineered Materials Stock Up 0.8%

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 million, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.98.

SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.21 million during the quarter. SCI Engineered Materials had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 12.67%.

SCI Engineered Materials Company Profile

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications in the United States. It offers ceramic targets, metal sputtering targets, and backing plates for use in semiconductors, thin film solar, flat panel displays, defense, aerospace, and photonics industries. The company’s materials are used to produce nano layers of metals and oxides for advanced material systems; and in applying decorative coatings for end uses, such as sink faucets to produce various electronic, photonic, and semiconductor products.

