MaxCyte (LON:MXCT) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.16 and traded as low as GBX 0.74. MaxCyte shares last traded at GBX 0.79, with a volume of 1,083,973 shares.

MaxCyte Trading Down 0.4%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £842,684.39, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 9.81 and a quick ratio of 14.38.

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte is a leading cell-engineering company providing enabling platform technologies to advance the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation cell-based therapeutics and to support innovative, cell-based research. MaxCyte brings best-in-class technology paired with ongoing support designed to facilitate complex engineering of a wide variety of cells and payloads, with the aim of advancing new treatment options for patients. For over 20 years, MaxCyte has been perfecting the art of cell-engineering, venturing beyond today’s process to innovate tomorrow’s solutions.

