Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.74 and traded as high as C$6.87. Birchcliff Energy shares last traded at C$6.85, with a volume of 2,122,472 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIR. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce downgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.50.
Birchcliff Energy Stock Up 3.6%
Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$164.42 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 0.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.1118631 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Birchcliff Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.37%.
Birchcliff Energy Company Profile
Birchcliff Energy Ltd is an intermediate oil and gas company that explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, and natural gas liquids. The company conducts its drilling program in resource plays located in the Peace River Arch region of Alberta. Birchcliff focuses on operating nearly all its high working production, which is surrounded by blocks of high working interest lands where it owns and/or controls the infrastructure. To get the full value out of its natural gas wells, several gas plants are completely owned and operated for gas processing purposes.
Read More
