Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

KRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Monday, December 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on KRG

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Down 0.2%

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of KRG stock opened at $26.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.91. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $26.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kite Realty Group Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 54.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 18,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

(Get Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and management of open-air retail real estate. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, the company focuses on acquiring, developing and operating community and neighborhood shopping centers, as well as mixed-use properties that accommodate national, regional and local retailers.

Established in 1994, Kite Realty has grown its portfolio through strategic development projects, targeted acquisitions and selective dispositions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.