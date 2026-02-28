Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.
KRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Monday, December 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Tuesday.
Get Our Latest Analysis on KRG
Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Down 0.2%
Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.06%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kite Realty Group Trust
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 54.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 18,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.
About Kite Realty Group Trust
Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and management of open-air retail real estate. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, the company focuses on acquiring, developing and operating community and neighborhood shopping centers, as well as mixed-use properties that accommodate national, regional and local retailers.
Established in 1994, Kite Realty has grown its portfolio through strategic development projects, targeted acquisitions and selective dispositions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kite Realty Group Trust
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- Read this or regret it forever
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.