Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) versus BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX) Head to Head Contrast

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) and BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Dynagas LNG Partners has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BingEx has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dynagas LNG Partners and BingEx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynagas LNG Partners 37.92% 15.62% 7.01% BingEx -5.04% -1.13% -0.72%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynagas LNG Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00 BingEx 1 0 1 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Dynagas LNG Partners and BingEx, as provided by MarketBeat.

BingEx has a consensus target price of $4.70, indicating a potential upside of 82.88%. Given BingEx’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BingEx is more favorable than Dynagas LNG Partners.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dynagas LNG Partners and BingEx”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynagas LNG Partners $156.40 million 0.91 $51.55 million $1.28 3.04 BingEx $4.02 billion 0.04 -$20.07 million ($0.01) -257.00

Dynagas LNG Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BingEx. BingEx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dynagas LNG Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dynagas LNG Partners beats BingEx on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry in Greece and internationally. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consists of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

About BingEx

BingEx Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides on-demand courier services under the FlashEx brand name in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Flash-Riders as service providers. It serves individual and business customers, including local retailers, restaurants, and logistics players through its mobile platform and website. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

